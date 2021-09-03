Niagara County DMV switching to appointment-only system beginning September 6

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced all three county DMV offices will be switching to an appointment-only system beginning the week of September 6.

“The fact is the public likes appointments better, people prefer not waiting in lines and it allows us to more efficiently plan our work,” said Jastrzemski. “We brought walk-in traffic back to help clear up our backlog and that has been accomplished. Now, you can easily book a DMV appointment just a few days out.”

You can book appointments online here by clicking on motor vehicles under the departments tab or you can book an appointment over the phone by calling 716-743-4599.

“Online appointment booking is the best way to schedule, but we appreciate that is not an option for everyone, so we have now added a phone number people can call directly to schedule an appointment as well,” said Jastrzemski.