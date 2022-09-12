Niagara County Department of Health reports rabid raccoon in Town of Royalton

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) reports a rabid raccoon in the Town of Royalton.

According to NCDOH, it was notified that a roadkill raccoon submitted for rabies analysis for surveillance purposes was confirmed to be rabid.

NCDOH said the animal was collected on Griswold Street and there were no known human or pet contacts.

"Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination," a release from NCDOH says.

NCDOH reminds residents of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies: