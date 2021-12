LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has confirmed a report of a rabid bat in Lockport.

Health officials say the rabid bat was spotted at Greenview Drive in Lockport.

The owner of two vaccinated dogs will have the dogs receive rabies booster shots out of precaution.

The health department says contact the NCDOH Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444 if you think you or an animal was exposed to rabies.