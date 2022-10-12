Niagara County Department of Employment and Training to hold career fair

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding a career fair on October 26, 2022.

The event will take place at the Niagara Riverside Resort located at 7001 Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, New York.

Anyone seeking employment is welcome from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a release, nearly 70 companies with open positions are set to attend the event. There is still room for additional employers to participate by calling (716) 278-8108.

“Our department receives calls every day from employers looking for workers to fill a host of positions. Anyone looking for a job, regardless of skill and educational level, should attend this event. Plus, our WorkSource1 team will be present to provide job seekers with servicers like resume writing and interview prep, so they have the support they need as they conduct their job search.” - Donald Jablonski, Director of Employment and Training

More information on the career fair can be found here.