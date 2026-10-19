RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team has learned that a Niagara County daycare has suddenly closed amid allegations and investigations by both New York State and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Officials tell 7 News an active investigation is underway into Jill's Play Yard in Ransomville following allegations against a former employee.

WATCH: Niagara County daycare closes amid New York State investigation

Niagara County daycare closes amid New York State investigation

New York State suspended Jill's Play Yard's operating license after receiving multiple complaints regarding the care of children at the facility.

In a complaint filed on October 5, Jill's Play Yard was cited for leaving children without competent supervision. A second complaint, filed on October 13, found the daycare in violation for failing to adequately supervise staff responsible for caring for children. No violations were found in the 8 previous inspections earlier this year.

In a social media post over the weekend, the owner of Jill's Play Yard said the daycare would be closing its doors after 11 years in business and thanked families for their trust, support and memories.