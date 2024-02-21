Watch Now
Niagara County Community College rebrands to SUNY Niagara

SUNY Niagara
Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 15:32:11-05

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Community College announced Wednesday that it has rebranded to SUNY Niagara.

The rebranding initiative began in the fall of 2022. SUNY Niagara said it invited a diverse group of alumni, community members, and prospective and current students to participate in the process.

A special event was held on Wednesday morning and president Dr. William J. Murabito unveiled the college’s new logo.

“Making this change to SUNY Niagara is not just a new logo and name, it is a renewed commitment to Niagara County and our community as a whole. This new brand will strengthen our position in western New York and we are excited to move forward in this new direction.”
- President Murabito

