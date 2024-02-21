Niagara County Community College rebrands to SUNY Niagara

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Community College announced Wednesday that it has rebranded to SUNY Niagara.

The rebranding initiative began in the fall of 2022. SUNY Niagara said it invited a diverse group of alumni, community members, and prospective and current students to participate in the process.

SUNY Niagara

A special event was held on Wednesday morning and president Dr. William J. Murabito unveiled the college’s new logo.

SUNY Niagara