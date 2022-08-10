Watch Now
Niagara County Clerk issues reminder that pistol permit application rules change August 31

Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 14:39:44-04

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski has issued a reminder that the pistol permit application rules will change on August 31.

Jastrzemski said those planning to submit an application for a pistol permit must submit it by August 31 or they will have to start the process over when new state legislation takes effect on September 1.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions and significant concerns about this state legislation but the one thing we know for sure is that the current applications cannot be accepted after August 31. So, if you started your application and it’s laying at home on your desk, I highly recommend you complete it and get it submitted right away or you run the risk of having to start over.”
- Jastrzemski

Jastrzemski said the pistol permit office will now be open five days a week, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of August to accept applications.

