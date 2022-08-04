Niagara County changing rural bus routes

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County is changing their four rural bus routes so it's easier to travel around the county. They're also changing the name from Niagara County Rural Transportation to Connect Niagara.

"Currently how our bus system is set up is it's done in loops. For example, if you get on a bus at 8 in the morning in North Tonawanda, you won't be able to get off until 4 o'clock. You won't be able to take it back to your location and reach there until 4 o'clock in the afternoon," Daniel Quinn, the confidential assistant to the director of the Department of Public Works, said.

The route changes will make traveling to and from different cities in Niagara County easier for those living in rural areas.

"I think for the most part they average about a 90 minute turn around. You can go there and back within about a 90 minute time frame. Every 90 minutes you know the bus will be there to pick you up," Quinn said.

The change was prompted by a Niagara County Mental Health survey.

"They had about 200 responses, and a lot of the responses were they needed assistance with rides to shopping districts, shopping malls, stores," Quinn said.

The county wants those living in the area to weigh in at a meeting August 4th so they can finalize their plans with the public input.

"I would say the routes are probably about 90% complete. Our next step is working on bus stop locations," Quinn said.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Niagara Falls City Council Chambers. It's open to the public, and all comments and quetions about the proposed changes are welcome.