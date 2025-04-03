Niagara Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing person

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing person.

Nehemiah Kuzara was last seen near Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Kuzara is described as approximately 110 pounds and 5'5" tall with brown hair. The sheriff's office said she's known to frequent locations in the City of Lockport.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3328.