Niagara Co. Sheriff's Office closes intersection due to standoff

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is urging all residents to stay away from an intersection in the town of Lewiston and the Tuscarora Nation due to a standoff.

The sheriff's office tweeted early Wednesday it has closed the area of Mount Hope Road and Walmore Road.

Avoid the area of Mount Hope Road and Walmore Road in the Town of Lewiston until further notice due to a Police Incident. https://t.co/UQ0gUwpRLg — Niagara Sheriff (@NiagaraSheriff) December 8, 2021

The Lewiston Police Department says Tuscarora Indian Elementary is right at that intersection and will be closed Wednesday. At this point, it's not clear if that's in relation to the police incident.

WKBW has reached out to the Sheriff's Office and Lewiston Police but they could not provide any more information. We will update this story as more information is made available.