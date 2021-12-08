Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara Co. Sheriff's Office closes intersection due to standoff

items.[0].image.alt
Niagara County Sheriff's Office
niagara county sheriff's department
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:53:53-05

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is urging all residents to stay away from an intersection in the town of Lewiston and the Tuscarora Nation due to a standoff.

The sheriff's office tweeted early Wednesday it has closed the area of Mount Hope Road and Walmore Road.

The Lewiston Police Department says Tuscarora Indian Elementary is right at that intersection and will be closed Wednesday. At this point, it's not clear if that's in relation to the police incident.

WKBW has reached out to the Sheriff's Office and Lewiston Police but they could not provide any more information. We will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!