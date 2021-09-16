Niagara Co. Legislator asks Gov. Hochul to assist in lowering speed limit on Shawnee Road

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch has sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul asking for her assistance in the effort to lower the speed limit on Shawnee Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Gooch said residents have wanted the speed limit lowered for years but the state Department of Transportation has refused.

The legislator is requesting a uniform 40 MPH speed limit and citing the number of traffic incidents on the road as a main reason that there is need for change.

The letter to the governor said in part: