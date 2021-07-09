Niagara City School District Partners with BusPatrol to Keep Students Safe

NIAGARA FALLS (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City School District is working with BusPatrol to keep their students safe.

“It’s extremely alarming the number of cars that pass buses that have their flashing lights on,” Superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, Mark Laurrie said.

This partnership will put seven cameras on each bus in the school district. Laurrie said they did a trial run with two buses. He said there was an average of 30 violations per day, per bus.

“It is wrong. I know people are in a hurry, I know life is fast, but you’re putting a lot of people in danger when you pass a school bus,” Laurrie said.

“You would think large yellow bus, red lights flashing, stop sign out, crossings arm out, that it wouldn’t be a problem,” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.

Restaino said once a violation is captured on camera, it is sent to the police department, reviewed and a letter is sent to the vehicle owner.

“This is really about trying to provide the safest environment for the students as they come off and, on the bus, keep the children safe,” Restaino said.

Laurrie said the feedback they have gotten from parents about the new program has been positive.

“The parents want to know that when we’re putting their precious cargo on the bus, they expect them to get to school, get learning done, then get home safely.”

School officials said they will have cameras on all 75 buses in the school district by September 7, just in time for the first day of school.