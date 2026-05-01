Niagara Amusement Park will not open for summer 2026

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World announced the park will not open for the summer 2026 season.

IB Parks and Entertainment purchased the Grand Island park in 2021, renaming it and hoping to bring it back to life. But in the latest statement, ownership says attendance and revenue levels were not sufficient to maintain the costs to keep the park open while making improvements.

The company says that over the next 30 days, it will work to refund all 2026 Season Passholders.

The future of the park has been at the center of speculation for much of the off-season, with past guests of the former Fantasy Island pointing out on social media that no jobs were posted on the park's website, despite a May 23rd opening date listed online.

Earlier this month, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Fiebelkorn told 7 News park management had reassured him the popular family destination would reopen.

"They have plans to open this year. They're working towards it," he told 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley on April 17. "They're working through some logistics right now internally, and that's their words towards it, nothing more than that. But they assured me that they're working towards opening. So, having such a good relationship, we want to take them at their word, but there's questions."

Despite Thursday's announcement, Niagara Amusement Park still plans to host the Fourth of July fireworks from the park property, and expects to release more information soon.