Niagara Academy teacher's aide accused of having unwanted sexual contact with two students

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a teacher's aide at the Niagara Academy is facing sex crime charges.

Deputies said Wednesday 33-year-old Melissa Demmin was arrested after the school resource officer received reports earlier this year that Demmin allegedly had unwanted sexual contact with two male students.

She's charged with one felony criminal sexual act count and a misdemeanor count of sexual abuse.

Demmin is being held in the Niagara County jail pending her arraignment.

Orleans Niagara BOCES says it is cooperating with the investigation.