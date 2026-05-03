NHL releases second round schedule of games for Sabres

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The NHL has announced the schedule for the Buffalo Sabres second-round playoff series.

It will begin Wednesday at 7 pm at Keybank Center.

The Sabres will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Montreal and Tampa Bay.

Second-round playoff games will be national-exclusive broadcasts.

Here's the schedule of games, regardless of the opponent.

-Game 1 – Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

-Game 2 – Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

-Game 3 – Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. | Venue TBD (ESPN)

-Game 4 – Tuesday, May 12, time TBD | Venue TBD (ESPN)

-Game 5 – Thursday, May 14, time TBD | KeyBank Center (TNT, truTV, HBOMAX)

-Game 6 – Saturday, May 16, time TBD | Venue TBD (ABC or ESPN)

-Game 7 – Monday, May 18, time TBD | KeyBank Center (ESPN)

(Games 5-7 if necessary)