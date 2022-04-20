NFTA: Woman arrested for unruly behavior on flight, opened cabin door

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA says 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight from Sacramento, CA was arrested at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after she exhibited "unruly behavior" on board a flight Tuesday night.

This was on an American Airlines flight on route to Chicago. According to detectives, McKnight opened the cabin door of the plane. In a tweet from Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown, who appeared to be on the flight, he shows a picture of the inflatable emergency slide coming out of the plane. He says the woman was running on the tarmac.

The NFTA says McKnight faces a number of charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespassing and criminal mischief.