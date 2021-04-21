NFTA wants you to participate in its Metro bus and rail customer satisfaction surveys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) wants you to participate in its annual Metro bus and rail customer satisfaction surveys.

The surveys cover topics such as scheduling and wait-times as well as safety and cleanliness. NFTA says a section on service during the COVID-19 pandemic is also included.

You can take the surveys here until May 9.

“We encourage customers to take our survey," said Tom George, Director of Public Transit. "The survey helps us collect important feedback from our customers and provides valuable insight on how we can better serve our riding community in the future.”

Those who take the surveys will be eligible to enter a drawing to win Metro monthly passes. You will need to enter a valid email address or phone number. Winners will be notified by June 30.

"The NFTA is conducting the surveys in conjunction with the American Bus Benchmarking Group. The ABBG is compiled of 17+ medium-sized bus agencies within North America that benchmark performance and share experiences and best practices," a release says.