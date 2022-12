BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced it will suspend all Metro service including bus, rail and Paratransit starting at 2 a.m. Friday due to the storm that is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds to portions of Western New York.

The NFTA said it will continue to monitor weather conditions and update service changes on its website and social media.

