NFTA to shut down above-ground portion of Metro Rail for construction from October 27 to November 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced it plans to shut down the above-ground portion of Metro Rail for construction from October 27 to November 24.

In addition, between October 28 and November 8 the intersection of Main and Court will be closed which will impact Metro Bus routes 1, 2, 4, 69, 70 and 72.

The NFTA said the shutdown of the above-ground portion of the Metro Rail will allow crews to fortify track infrastructure, improve safety and enhance the travel experience for passengers. A shuttle service running every 20 minutes between Allen Medical Campus and Canalside Station will be provided to minimize any inconvenience.

According to the NFTA, full regular service on both tracks will resume on December 1.