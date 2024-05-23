NFTA to shut down above-ground portion of Metro Rail for construction from May 28 to June 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced it will shut down the above-ground portion of Metro Rail service from May 28 to June 2.

According to the NFTA, the shutdown is due to construction as it will be working to upgrade the track bed and electrical system.

"During this time, crews will be working diligently to modernize and fortify track infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and safe travel experience for passengers. These upgrades are part of the NFTA’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of service and safety for the community," the NFTA said in a release.

During the shutdown, the NFTA will offer a shuttle service every 20 minutes between Allen Medical Campus and Canalside Station.