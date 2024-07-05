NFTA to shut down above-ground portion of Metro Rail for construction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA announced there will be a temporary shutdown of the above-ground portion of the Metro Rail for construction.

The above-ground service will be shut down from July 8 to July 11 and from July 20 to July 29.

The NFTA said the shutdown will allow for upgrades to the track bed, catenary, and electrical system that are aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of the Metro Rail.

"Crews will be working diligently to modernize and fortify track infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and safe travel experience for passengers. These upgrades are part of the NFTA’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of service and safety for the community," a release says.

During the shutdown, the NFTA will provide a shuttle service that runs every 20 minutes between the Allen Medical Campus and Canalside Station.