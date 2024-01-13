Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NFTA Suspends bus, rail, paratransit until 9 a.m. Sunday

NFTA.png
WKBW
NFTA.png
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 16:39:57-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bus, paratransit and rail services are suspended starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, per the NFTA.

This includes both Erie and Niagara Counties. Service will resume Sunday at 9 a.m.

Due to the severity of the storm, paratransit riders are asked to reschedule Sunday service if possible.

"This precautionary measure is taken to ensure the safety of our passengers, operators, and the community at large during adverse weather conditions," said an NFTA Spokesperson.

Service disruptions may continue for longer than expected, because things are unpredictable.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!