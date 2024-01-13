NFTA Suspends bus, rail, paratransit until 9 a.m. Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bus, paratransit and rail services are suspended starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, per the NFTA.

This includes both Erie and Niagara Counties. Service will resume Sunday at 9 a.m.

Due to the severity of the storm, paratransit riders are asked to reschedule Sunday service if possible.

"This precautionary measure is taken to ensure the safety of our passengers, operators, and the community at large during adverse weather conditions," said an NFTA Spokesperson.

Service disruptions may continue for longer than expected, because things are unpredictable.