NFTA suspends all bus service Saturday morning until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced that all bus service is suspended as of Saturday morning and until further notice.

In addition, the Metrorail will operate on a limited basis and Paratransit has not been suspended, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

The NFTA also announced the airfield at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has reopened as of around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after it was closed at 4 a.m.

NFTA-Metro updates and changes can be found here and on its social media pages.