NFTA suing the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Water Authority

NFTA WANTS BUFFALO TO PAY FOR DAMAGE FOLLOWING JANUARY 2020 WATER MAIN BREAK — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is suing the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Water Authority.

The NFTA says they want the city to pay for damage to their light rial system, which they claim was damaged during a water main break at the Delavan Station in January of 2020. That main break caused the station to be closed for several days after.

A city spokesman did say the city is aware of the claim and are evaluating the lawsuit.