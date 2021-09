BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Amherst Street Station Monday.

An NFTA spokesperson said the shooting occurred on or near an NFTA bus in the area of the Amherst Street Station.

One person was shot and taken to ECMC with injuries that officials said are non-life threatening.

No further information has been released at this time.