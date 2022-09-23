NFTA police investigating fatal crash in the area of Jefferson and Sycamore in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo Friday.

The crash occurred in the area of Jefferson and Sycamore around 11:30 a.m.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, a car struck a parked pickup truck and then struck an NFTA bus that was stopped to pick up passengers. The driver of the car that struck the truck and bus was killed, and the driver of the bus and a passenger went to the hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, 7 News will provide additional updates as they become available.