NFTA Metro Unveils this year's Black History Bus Wrap Winner

NFTA has concluded their annual Black History Month bus wrap design contest.

The winning design was created by Daemen University student Amani Fanning.

The design pays homage to the rich contributions of African American culture and celebrates the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club, a historic Black landmark in Western New York.

"I wanted to portray the liveliness. I wanted to make it pop," said Fanning.

Her design took her about three months to make and will now be showcased on one of the NFTA buses.

Fanning is set to graduate from Daemen in May.