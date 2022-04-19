NFTA lifts mask requirement on bus, rail, and at Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it is lifting the mask requirement on its bus and rail as well as at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls International Airport.

According to the NFTA, it "will continue to follow the CDC recommendation that encourages people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time and that everyone should be respectful of those who choose to wear a face covering for their personal safety."

This decision by the NFTA to lift the mask requirement comes a day after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation. According to the Associated Press, the judge ruled the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials and said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The White House said it will review the decision and said the Transportation Security Administration will stop enforcing the mandate.

Uber was the first ride-share company to drop its face mask policy following the judge's decision.