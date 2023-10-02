NFTA launches new app to report suspicious activity to NFTA Transit police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) has launched a new app for riders to report suspicious activity to NFTA Transit police.

The NFTA said the "See Something, Say Something" app is part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety standards.

“We take the safety of our riders very seriously and this will be another method to ensure that we have officers getting to people as soon as possible. From station upkeep to security, this app is another tool in the toolbox for riders to communicate with us.” - NFTA Transit Police Chief Brian Patterson

According to the NFTA, the “Report a Problem” button allows riders to send text or photos and the camera flash is automatically disabled. You can select locations and report categories to assist police. You can also send reports anonymously if you choose.

In addition, the “Call NFTA Police” button will connect riders directly to the police.

The app is available free on both the Apple and Android platforms.