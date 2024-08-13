NFTA improving routes by conducting annual bus stop balancing study

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA conducting its annual bus stop balancing study to improve the speed of bus trips by decreasing the number of times the bus stops.

Some riders like Uling Bunbury are excited.

"I think it's a very very great idea and project. I think it'll be a great benefit to the efficiency of time and just better for people that are commuting and taking the bus 24/7,” she says. “And taking off those extra stops that aren't needed in between."

NFTA says bus stop balancing is what they do to make sure the buses are as efficient as possible.

“For example, you wouldn't want a bus that was packed with people all the time and also you don't want buses that are almost empty going around the city because that's just going to be a waste of energy and resources,” says Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib. “So for bus stop balancing we look at our system as a whole to make sure what is working and what isn't working for the community involved."

Neighbors tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Peron this kind of program can have a positive impact on the Delavan route.

"I think it is a good idea and study to be doing actually. There are some bus stops that are way too congested,” says NFTA bus rider Aja Threet. “For instance, I was looking that they're in the works of doing the 26, and the 26 is the one that I frequent. I've noticed that there are like four bus stops and they're all each a block apart and I think that's not needed. I didn't see that's they were making any changes on removing those. So that'll be something to look at."

NFTA says they're in the process of taking down information that needs to be changed.

"One thing that I do want to note is that bus stop balancing is when we put those signs out we look at the stops, look at things as a whole, and say hey this area has one stop every block or this one has a stop the other block and it's constantly stopping and slowing down the bus route we don't want that,” says Khatib.

Click here to learn more about NFTA’s bus stop balancing study.