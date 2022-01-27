NFTA implementing emergency schedule change starting Feb. 13 due to COVID-19, bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA is implementing an emergency schedule change impacting several bus routes starting February 13 due to COVID-19 and a bus driver shortage.
The following changes will be implemented starting February 13.
- Most commuter express routes will be temporarily suspended, including routes 60, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 74, and 81.
- Routes 70, 72 and 76 will run on a reduced schedule, with one trip inbound in the morning and one trip outbound in the afternoon.
- Bus frequencies will decrease on weekends and evenings.
- Downtown routing will be different for Routes 3, 6, 20, and 24.
- Minor route changes will occur on routes 8, 12, 14A, 18, 22, 25D, 46
- Major route changes will occur on Routes 2B, 2C (new), 35, 44, 47, 49
- Minor routing changes will occur on routes 4, 22, and 26.
The 77 Buffalo-Niagara Falls express will not be affected, and PAL services will not be impacted.
You can view a map of the changes by clicking here.
The NFTA says it apologizes for the inconvenience.