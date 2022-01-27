NFTA implementing emergency schedule change starting Feb. 13 due to COVID-19, bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA is implementing an emergency schedule change impacting several bus routes starting February 13 due to COVID-19 and a bus driver shortage.

The following changes will be implemented starting February 13.

Most commuter express routes will be temporarily suspended, including routes 60, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 74, and 81.

Routes 70, 72 and 76 will run on a reduced schedule, with one trip inbound in the morning and one trip outbound in the afternoon.

Bus frequencies will decrease on weekends and evenings.

Downtown routing will be different for Routes 3, 6, 20, and 24.

Minor route changes will occur on routes 8, 12, 14A, 18, 22, 25D, 46

Major route changes will occur on Routes 2B, 2C (new), 35, 44, 47, 49

Minor routing changes will occur on routes 4, 22, and 26.

The 77 Buffalo-Niagara Falls express will not be affected, and PAL services will not be impacted.

You can view a map of the changes by clicking here.

The NFTA says it apologizes for the inconvenience.