NFTA Holiday Food Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season for a food donation drive in Western New York.

The drive runs until December 20th, and the most requested items this season are non-perishables such as:



Canned Goods (soups, stews, fruits & vegetables, chicken/tuna)

Pasta/Pasta mixes

Rice/Rice mixes

Boxed Cereal

Peanut Butter

Stuffing Mix

Donations can be made at two locations:

NFTA Metro Customer Center

181 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, N.Y.

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Or

Buffalo Airport Firehouse

120 Amherst Villa Road

Any time, including weekends.

