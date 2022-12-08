Watch Now
NFTA Holiday Food Drive

NFTA
Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season for a food donation drive in Western New York.

The drive runs until December 20th, and the most requested items this season are non-perishables such as:

  • Canned Goods (soups, stews, fruits & vegetables, chicken/tuna)
  • Pasta/Pasta mixes
  • Rice/Rice mixes
  • Boxed Cereal
  • Peanut Butter
  • Stuffing Mix

Donations can be made at two locations:

NFTA Metro Customer Center
181 Ellicott Street
Buffalo, N.Y.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Or
Buffalo Airport Firehouse
120 Amherst Villa Road
Any time, including weekends.

