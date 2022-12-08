NFTA Holiday Food Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season for a food donation drive in Western New York.
The drive runs until December 20th, and the most requested items this season are non-perishables such as:
- Canned Goods (soups, stews, fruits & vegetables, chicken/tuna)
- Pasta/Pasta mixes
- Rice/Rice mixes
- Boxed Cereal
- Peanut Butter
- Stuffing Mix
Donations can be made at two locations:
NFTA Metro Customer Center
181 Ellicott Street
Buffalo, N.Y.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Or
Buffalo Airport Firehouse
120 Amherst Villa Road
Any time, including weekends.