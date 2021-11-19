Watch
NFTA expanding bus services in Niagara County in December

NFTA Bus
Posted at 8:48 AM, Nov 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority is expanding its bus service in Western New York.

The NFTA announced Friday morning it is adding and improving its bus network to include the following:

  • An all-day express route between downtown Buffalo and downtown Niagara Falls
  • Increased weekday and new weekend service to Niagara County Community College
  • A new stop at the Vantage International Business Park near the Niagara Falls International Airport

NFTA officials also said it will be improving transfers between routes due to redesigned schedules.

The new services will start on Sunday, December 5. You can read more detailed information about it here.

