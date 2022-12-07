Watch Now
NFTA calls on artists to create design to be featured on buses for Black History Month

Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is calling on local artists to create a design that will be featured on NFTA-Metro buses for Black History Month.

The NFTA, in partnership with the WNY Urban Arts Collective, says the theme is “Black Inventors” and the deadline for submissions is December 22, 2022. Submissions will be reviewed beginning December 27 and artists will be notified of their submission status by January 2, 2023.

According to the NFTA, upon selection artists will be paid a flat fee for their work. The contest is open to any Western New York artist and submitted artwork can be new or existing. Completed designs should be sent to local artist, John Baker at presbaker.wny.uac@gmail.com

Submission requirements can be found below:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Phone
  • Email
  • Title of image
  • Description of proposed artwork
  • Bio
  • Artwork JPEG format file attachment
  • Save file as: firstname_lastname_JAI_Proposal.jpg(jpeg)

You can find more information here.

