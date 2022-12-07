NFTA calls on artists to create design to be featured on buses for Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is calling on local artists to create a design that will be featured on NFTA-Metro buses for Black History Month.

The NFTA, in partnership with the WNY Urban Arts Collective, says the theme is “Black Inventors” and the deadline for submissions is December 22, 2022. Submissions will be reviewed beginning December 27 and artists will be notified of their submission status by January 2, 2023.

According to the NFTA, upon selection artists will be paid a flat fee for their work. The contest is open to any Western New York artist and submitted artwork can be new or existing. Completed designs should be sent to local artist, John Baker at presbaker.wny.uac@gmail.com

Submission requirements can be found below:

Name

Address

Phone

Email

Title of image

Description of proposed artwork

Bio

Artwork JPEG format file attachment

Save file as: firstname_lastname_JAI_Proposal.jpg(jpeg)

