NFTA "Bus Stop Balancing" could impact a retirement community's access to public transit

KENMORW, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are new concerns growing for one community in Kenmore. As neighbors on Delaware Avenue worry the loss of a bus stop will negatively impact the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village retirement community.

Right outside of the entrance is a blue sign posted by the NFTA-Metro that reads "this bus stop is proposed for elimination." Some neighbors at the senior care affiliate said the possible change is reason to worry.

For Neil McVeigh, Ken-Ton resident, the sound of the Metro bus passing by is nothing new. He's lived there for 11 years.

"It's well run, it's clean, it's quiet, people mind their own business and it's a home, it's not an institution," McVeigh said.

McVeigh said the option to walk to certain places is there if he really needs to but most of the walking he does now is only down memory lane.

"I was a long distance walker all my life but recently within the last six months that all pretty much shut down," McVeigh said.

McVeigh said is still getting used to his new limitations.

"Arthritis, sciatica, you know you get older and get limited in range," McVeigh said.

On the bright side, he said it's a relief to know the bus route can pick him up so close to home.

"The bus is vital not only to be but to everyone in this building," McVeigh said.

However, all of that could be changing. You'll now find signage under several bus stops to indicate whether a stop is staying, leaving or coming in new.

NFTA-METRO

While the NFTA's plans are underway, neighbors like McVeigh and Cynthia McCarriel who also lives in the building said they aren't exactly rushing to their their ticket punched for the idea.

"I guess, you know, it would be for the better I guess," McCarriel said. "If I was getting on the bus by myself, I can't because I'm disabled, I would want it to stay right where it's at."

"It makes a big difference," McVeigh said. "A few blocks would matter."

There is still time to leave a comment on certain routes. You can find more information here.