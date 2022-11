BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced that due to unsafe weather conditions, all bus routes serving Erie County will be suspended on November 18.

Only Niagara County bus routes 50, 52, 55, and 59 will be in service. At this time, the Metrorail will also be in service.

Paratransit service has not been suspended but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

NFTA-Metro updates and changes can be found here.