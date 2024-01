BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and an NFTA bus this morning in Buffalo.

According to the NFTA, the driver of a Volvo s80 spun into oncoming traffic just before 11 a.m. on Fillmore near Kensington. The car and bus collided, killing the driver.

Four people on the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The crash is under investigation.