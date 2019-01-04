NFTA bus crashes into home on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO , N.Y. (WKBW) — An NFTA bus crashed into a home on Bailey Avenue near Walden Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a car crossed the double yellow line and the bus swerved to avoid a head-on collision which resulted in the bus striking the house.

The driver of the car is in custody. Transit Police identify the driver as 30-year-old Oscar Baez, of Buffalo. He has been charged with DWI, reckless driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A woman that was on the bus at the time of the collision says the people inside the bus, including children, were thrown around when the bus hit the house.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, eight people were injured and seven people were sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Baez is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

