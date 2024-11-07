Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NFTA announces completion of construction on runway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

buffalo airport construction.jpg
WKBW
buffalo airport construction.jpg
Posted

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced the completion of construction on Runway 5-23 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The construction began in the summer and involved comprehensive upgrades to the runway’s surface, lighting, and navigational aids, enhancing safety and operational resilience to support the increasing demands of both commercial and general aviation.

"The NFTA will continue its ongoing efforts to support Western New York’s economic growth and connectivity, and with Runway 5-23 back in service, the airport stands well-prepared to manage increasing passenger volumes and enhance the travel experience for everyone in the region," the NFTA said in a release.

There will be additional construction next summer, but the NFTA said it will not impact the main runway.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!