NFTA and FeedMore WNY partner for holiday food drive

NFTA
Posted at 4:46 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 04:46:51-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The season of giving continues! NFTA and FeedMore WNY are partnering for a holiday food drive. Below is a list of the most needed items:

  • Canned Foods (soups, vegetables, stews, fruits)
  • Pasta/Pasta mixes
  • Rice/Rice mixes
  • Cereals
  • Peanut Butter
  • Stuffing mix

You can drop off food until December 20th at tthe two locations below.

  • NFTA Metro Customer Center, Downtown Bus Station, 181 Ellicott Street (14203)
  • Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Rd. (14225)
