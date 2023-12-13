NFTA and FeedMore WNY partner for holiday food drive

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The season of giving continues! NFTA and FeedMore WNY are partnering for a holiday food drive. Below is a list of the most needed items:



Canned Foods (soups, vegetables, stews, fruits)

Pasta/Pasta mixes

Rice/Rice mixes

Cereals

Peanut Butter

Stuffing mix

You can drop off food until December 20th at tthe two locations below.