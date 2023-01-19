NFL announces teams for 2023 International Games, Buffalo Bills to play in London

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots have been selected to play in the 2023 International Games.

The Bills and the Titans will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside the United States. This will be the second time both teams play in London. The Bills played there in 2015 and the Titans in 2018.

“We are proud to be selected to participate in our league’s international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally. The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We’re excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.” - Ron Raccuia, Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer

As part of a multi-year commitment to playing in the United Kingdom, the Jaguars will play their 10th game in London this season at Wembley Stadium. The Chiefs and the Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area program.

“Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023. We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.” - Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President

More information on dates and tickets for the 2023 International Games can be found here.