Newtown-based program to address gun violence launches in WNY schools

EDEN, N.Y (WKBW) — Wednesday marks 10 years since the school tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut. Since then, an organization based in Connecticut created a program to address gun violence in schools which has reached school districts in the Western New York area.

On December 14, 2012, 20 first graders and six educators were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Following this, family members who lost loved ones in that shooting have helped create a nationwide program for students and educators called 'Sandy Hook Promise.'

"What is now a leading organization in school safety gun violence prevention and gun violence prevention around the country," Mark Barden, co-founder of the organization, said.

Barden and Nicole Hockley, who is also a co-founder, both lost children in the shooting. Their program is now reaching school districts and students locally.

"It's just remarkable," Jeff Sortisio, superintendent of Eden Central School District, said.

Sortisio said they have implemented the organization's 'Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.' This is a way for the school community to recognize warning signs and threats that could happen on school, on social media or in the community. It was made possible through grant funding from Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES, and was launched in November for Eden students between 6th and 12th grade.

"So, let's put tools in the hands of those who are in the know to give them anonymous opportunity to share so we can avert all manner of tragedy," Sortisio said.

Sortisio said the system also allows students or community members to contact a 24/7 call center which immediately addresses issues with the caller and notifies local law enforcement or school officials depending on the situation. This system can be accessed online, via phone or through an app.

"I don't think you can overstate how important it is for students to have an opportunity to share things that they hear or know," he said.

The program has a huge impact here in Western New York and across the nation.

"When we can intervene before someone commits an act of violence or self harm when we learn how to take actions we can truly learn save lives and this is what we do every single day," Hockley said.

Other districts that are using this system include Jamestown, Springville, Silver Creek and North Collins.

