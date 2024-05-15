Newstead man facing multiple charges for allegedly dragging sheriff's deputy with his vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that 40-year-old Michael Trybuskiewicz of Newstead was arrested after an incident near the intersection of Routes 93 and 5 on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said around 4:30 p.m. Trybuskiewicz was observed sitting in a vehicle and as patrol approached to attempt to execute a warrant he allegedly put the vehicle in drive and sped through a rocky culvert while dragging a deputy.

The deputy sustained minor injuries to his elbow, ankle, shoulder and head. He was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and has since been released.

Trybuskiewicz was taken into custody later in the day by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on Lewiston Road in the Town of Alabama.

He was charged with the following and was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings:

