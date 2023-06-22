Newly expanded Move Over legislation awaits Gov. Hochul signature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New legislation that will expand the state's Slow Down/Move Over law now awaits Gov. Hochul's signature.

Included in the expansion are disabled vehicles that are parked on the shoulder of a controlled access highway, which will now require drivers to exercise caution when approaching a disabled vehicle.

The legislation reads in part:

Requires an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a vehicle which is parked, stopped, or standing on the shoulder of a parkway or controlled-access highway.

According to AAA, 1,703 people were struck while outside of a disabled vehicle in the U.S. from 2016 to 2020. 37 of those incidents included fatalities in New York State.

If the legislation is signed by Hochul, the law will go into effect in five months.