Newly crowned AFC East champs get warm welcome home from Buffalo Bills fans

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The roar of hundreds of fans greeted the Buffalo Bills as the team stepped off their charter plane shortly before 5 a.m. this morning, hours after beating the Miami Dolphins to win their fourth straight AFC East championship.

Some diehard fans had been waiting at the airport since 11:45 p.m.

The 21-14 victory secured the number two seed in the AFC for the Bills, and set up a Wild Card Weekend showdown against the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.