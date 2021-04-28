Newfane woman arrested on charges of DWI with two children in vehicle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Newfane woman has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle in Lockport.

The sheriff's office says a deputy who was in his personal vehicle allegedly almost had his vehicle hit by another driver.

The deputy then noticed that the driver allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign and almost caused a collision, pulling them over.

The woman was then identified as 36-year-old Jaimi Rogosienski of Newfane, with the deputy saying that the woman allegedly appeared to be intoxicated, and allegedly refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests.

Officials say a six-year-old and a 15-year-old were allegedly in the vehicle with Rogosienski as well.

Rogosienski was then arrested on DWI charges and the children were turned over to a guardian.

Rogosienski has been charged with the following



Aggravated DWI with a Child (Leandra’s Law)

Driving While Intoxicated

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Miscellaneous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Rogosienski has been remanded to the Niagara County Jail, pending her arraignment.