Newfane man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter after deadly crash in July 2025

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 53-year-old Thomas H. Summers, Jr. of Newfane pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash in July 2025.

The DA said Summers admitted to driving his truck while impaired by the combined influence of cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone, which caused a crash that killed his passenger, 48-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza, on Lockport Junction Road in the Town of Lockport on July 16, 2025.

“This plea should be a reminder to everyone of the consequences of driving while impaired by any substance,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. “The possible prison term allowed by law for this crime will never be sufficient for the damage caused by the defendant. We will be asking for the maximum term.”

Summers faces up to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11.