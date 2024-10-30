Newfane man accused of killing two dogs

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Newfane man has been arrested and is accused of killing two dogs.

23-year-old Christian A. Radetich-Hallman was arrested for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of criminal tampering with physical evidence.

New York State police said on October 24 troopers were dispatched to Main Street in the Town of Newfane for a report of animal cruelty.

Radetich-Hallman allegedly beat two dogs to death. A four-month-old male Cavalier King Charles spaniel was found in a garbage can and a three-month-old female Australian shepherd was found at a secondary location at the residence. Radetich-Hallman was later taken into custody by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and NYS Parole for a parole violation and a separate domestic violence offense.

State police said Radetich-Hallman was remanded to the Monroe County Jail for the parole violation.