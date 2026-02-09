Newfane house and garage believed to be a total loss after fire

TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a garage fire that spread to a home in Newfane is under investigation.

On Monday, just after 11:30 a.m., the Niagara County Communications Center received a call of a garage on fire near a home on East Avenue in the Town of Newfane.

The sheriff's office said the garage was in close proximity to the house and the fire quickly spread to the house. Multiple fire crews battled the fire and the residents were safely evacuated. The Red Cross is working to assist them.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the house and garage are believed to be a total loss.