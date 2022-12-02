Newfane head-on vehicle accident sends one to hospital

NEWFANE N.Y. (WKBW) — A head-on vehicle accident in Newfane has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon, in front of 7170 Ridge Road in Newfane. A vehicle heading westbound on Ridge Road crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound, 45-year-old Hilton Maxwell, was taken to ECMC with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 77-year-old Gary Watier, was not injured.